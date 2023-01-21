JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Tennessee Highway Patrol (THP) has released the report that details the events leading up to the capture of suspect Donald Britt.

Britt was wanted in connection to the two homicides of Katie Arnold and Barry Countiss, both found dead from gunshot wounds.

According to the THP, Britt was driving a Nissan Xterra, that was allegedly stolen from Countiss, north on West Market Street in Johnson City while being pursued by THP.

The report states that a Ford F-150 driven by a Tennessee Bureau of Investigation agent was sitting in the center turn lane of the road with lights activated facing south when Britt swerved into the center lane.

Seeing Britt coming the TBI agent, “swerved and made a maneuver to attempt to avoid a collision,” however, Britt ended up swerving to the right and striking the F-150 in the right front area.

The Xterra that Britt was driving overturned and came to a rest in a vacant lot near Indian Ridge Road.

The report states that Britt was injured, but the TBI agent was not.

Charges from the THP are listed as felony evading and felony reckless endangerment.

Britt appeared in Sullivan County court to be arraigned on his charge of first-degree murder in the death of Arnold and a violation of probation charge. As of Friday, he was being held without bond and is set to appear in court on Feb. 1.