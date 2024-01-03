GREENE COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — A suspect wanted on first-degree murder charges in North Carolina was arrested in Greene County on Tuesday.

According to a report from Tennessee Highway Patrol (THP), authorities in Wilkes County, North Carolina issued a BOLO (Be On the Look Out) for Allison Eduarado Martinez, 23, regarding first-degree murder and attempted first-degree murder charges.

Martinez’s vehicle was reportedly located at a southbound rest area near mile marker 38 on Interstate 81 in Greene County.

THP reports that Martinez was asleep in the driver’s seat of the vehicle. Greene County authorities and THP units blocked the vehicle to prevent escape, THP reported.

Martinez was awakened and taken into custody, according to THP.