GREENE COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — A man allegedly evading Baileyton Police is dead after losing control of his motorcycle Tuesday afternoon, police say.

According to Tennessee Highway Patrol (THP), Gregory Simpson, 45, was ‘attempting to evade Baileyton Police,’ in the Van Hill Road area of Greene County around 4 p.m. Tuesday.

Simpson then reportedly lost control of his 2006 Kawasaki Motorcycle in a curve, resulting in him falling off the motorcycle and striking a guard rail. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

No officers were injured, THP reported.