THP: Man arrested after speeding down I-26, crashing into gate at apartment complex

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A Johnson City man has been arrested following a vehicle pursuit that took place on Interstate 26 early Tuesday morning.

According to a report from Tennessee Highway Patrol, around 12:28 a.m., authorities saw a black Chevrolet SSR, driven by 59-year-old Rex D. Lewis, of Johnson City, driving at high speeds down I-26.

The officer confirmed using radar that the vehicle was traveling at 98 miles per hour.

The report states the Chevrolet continued at a high rate of speed until it made a turn onto Springbrook Drive and then turned again onto East Oakland Avenue, where the vehicle pulled into Woodstone Apartments.

Lewis reportedly stopped at the gated entrance of the apartment complex, but then he sped through while it was opening. As the Chevrolet went forward, it hit the gate.

The report states that officers were “forced to approach” Lewis as he was disobeying commands and screaming.

Lewis was then arrested by law enforcement and taken into custody without any further incident.

Lewis was arrested on charges of felony evading, felony reckless endangerment, driving under the influence, resisting arrest and speeding.