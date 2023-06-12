GREENE COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — A driver and passenger were injured in a motorcycle crash in Greene County on Sunday.

According to a preliminary report from Tennessee Highway Patrol (THP), the driver of a 2023 Harley Davidson was reportedly “traveling at speeds too fast for conditions” on Asheville Highway near Cecil David Road just before 1 p.m.

The motorcycle crossed the center line and the driver “laid the bike down” before crossing back over the center line and running off the road into a ditch, THP reports.

The driver was charged with DUI, Vehicular Assault and Driving on Suspended.

The driver and passenger were both listed as injured in the report, but no further description of their condition was released.

No further details were released.