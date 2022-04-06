JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A man was arrested after a police pursuit in Johnson City ended in a crash Wednesday, according to the Tennessee Highway Patrol (THP).

A crash report from the THP states that a trooper saw a blue Nissan Sentra speeding on West Market Street with its hazard lights on. The Nissan was confirmed by the trooper to be going 90 mph in a 45 mph zone.

The THP reports that the car crashed in the parking lot of a business in the 3300 block of W Market Street. The driver, identified as Antwon Eaddy, got out of the vehicle and reportedly ran into a nearby wooded area.

Eaddy, 22, of Johnson City, was taken into custody by an officer with the Johnson City Police Department near the intersection of West Market Street and Faith Circle, according to the THP. The report states he was brought back to the scene of the crash.

The THP reports Eaddy was charged with speeding, felony evading and driving without a license. He was not injured in the crash.