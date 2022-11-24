TELFORD, Tenn. (WJHL) — A man was arrested on Wednesday night after a standoff with Washington County Sheriff’s Office deputies.

According to a release from Keith Sexton with the Washington County, Tennessee Sheriff’s Office, police responded to a domestic assault on Eden Drive in Telford just after 10:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Upon arrival, Darrell Ogg, 59, of Telford, reportedly observed the officers and barricaded himself inside the residence.

“Ogg, who was wearing body armor, was heavily armed and had multiple weapons and ammunition staged throughout the home. [Ogg] was making homicidal threats towards deputies,” said Sexton in the release.

Ogg was taken into custody after deputies entered the residence following a short standoff.

Officers found over 100 rounds of various calibers of ammunition, multiple loaded magazines, four shotguns, three pistols and two rifles in the residence.

Ogg is being held on a $50,000 bond, his court date is set for Nov. 28 at 1:30 p.m. in the Washington County General Sessions Court.