WASHINGTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A Telford man has been charged with aggravated assault after allegedly hitting a person with a metal pipe Friday.

A release from the Washington County Tennessee Sheriff’s Office (WCSO) states that deputies were called to the 200 block of Gray Station Road on Friday night after receiving a call about an aggravated assault.

The WCSO reports a witness and the victim told deputies that Thomas Honeycutt, 52, had hit the victim with a metal pipe during an argument outside a home. He was then reportedly seen choking the victim on the ground.

According to the release, Honeycutt fled from the scene before deputies arrived, but he was tracked by deputies and a K-9 unit through a field. Honeycutt was taken into custody and transported to the Washington County Detention Center.

Honeycutt was charged with aggravated assault, and the WCSO learned that he had an outstanding warrant for violation of probation. As of Monday, his bond was set at $15,250, and he is due in court Monday afternoon.