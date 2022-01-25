WALLAND, Tenn. (WATE) — Two people face several charges after two teens were reportedly held at gunpoint and bound with rope during a burglary of a Walland home.

Blount County deputies responded to Winchester Drive on Jan. 4 where a neighbor reported that two teens had come to her home saying that someone had broken in and tied them up in the bathroom. The teens told the woman thousands of dollars in electronics and other items had been stolen from the home.

The two teens, aged 15 and 14, told investigators they heard a loud banging noise outside around 6:45 a.m. and were confronted by a suspect holding a handgun when they went outside to investigate. One teen said he attempted to escape when the suspect entered the home but the robber grabbed him, put the handgun to his head and directed both teens to the bathroom.

The two were tied up and left in the bathroom with the door closed, they said. Investigators observed marks on both of their wrists consistent with their hands being bounds.

One of the teens told investigators that he was eventually able to free his hands from the restraints. He said he waited around one hour after last hearing the burglar before exiting the bathroom and running to the neighbor’s house for help.

Michael Murrell, 35, was arrested and faces charges including theft and breaking and entering. A 17-year-old was also charged in the incident. Deputies were told Murrell had lived at the residence for a short time until November 2021 when he was caught stealing from the home.

The teens also told investigators they suspected the assailant was Murrell based on recognizing his voice, body stature and clothes worn during the crime. They also said the car seen when they investigated the noise outside the home was the same type of vehicle driven by the juvenile suspect.