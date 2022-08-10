BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — Two juveniles have been arrested in connection with a church vandalism investigation.

According to the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office, investigators responded on July 26 to a burglary and vandalism call at Cedar Grove Missionary Baptist Church on Coley Street in the Bloomingdale community.

The church suffered an estimated $11,000 in damage from the vandalism that occurred inside, according to the sheriff’s office.

The investigation led detectives to a group of juveniles that investigators determined were behind the incident. Two 14-year-old boys were charged with burglary and vandalism, and charges are pending on a third juvenile.

The suspects were transported to the Upper East Tennessee Juvenile Detention Center in Johnson City.