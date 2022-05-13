TELFORD, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Washington County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO) arrested a 19-year-old Thursday night, charging the teen with reckless driving, among other charges.

A release from the sheriff’s office states that when deputies responded to the crash in the 600 block of Telford-New Victory Road, they found the driver, identified as Sarah Chamberlain, uninjured. The wreck reportedly broke the power pole.

Officers noted “a strong smell of marijuana coming from the vehicle,” the release read, and the WCSO charged Chamberlain with reckless driving, drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana and improper registration.

Chamberlain received a $7,000 bond and is due in court Friday, May 13.