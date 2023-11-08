SCOTT COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) — An Erwin man at the center of an hours-long standoff in Scott County, Virginia on Monday was involved in a previous standoff in Tennessee in 2019, according to authorities.

According to the Scott County Sheriff’s Office, around 3 a.m., deputies responded to a house in the 100 block of Geranium Drive in the East Carters Valley section of the county to a report of a woman yelling.

Upon arrival, a deputy reportedly saw Stephen Honeycutt standing inside the woman’s home, armed with a handgun.

Police reported it appeared Honeycutt broke into the woman’s residence.

Negotiations took place throughout the morning, and the woman was able to leave the residence while negotiations continued, the release stated.

After deployments of CS gas (tear gas), Honeycutt allegedly fled out a door, still armed with a handgun. A Virginia State Police K9 was released to apprehend Honeycutt, who then shot himself, the sheriff’s office said.

Honeycutt was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

Before the standoff, Honeycutt had active warrants for his arrest on two felonies and 23 misdemeanors, Sheriff Edds said.

Additional charges are pending against Honeycutt.

Scott County Sheriff Jeff Edds confirmed that in 2019, Honeycutt was allegedly speeding and refused to stop for officers, prompting police to follow him to a residence on Chestoa Pike in Erwin.

Honeycutt threatened a woman inside the home and was armed during the 2019 incident, police reported. He was arrested after an hours-long standoff.