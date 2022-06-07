MOUNTAIN CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A visitor at Northeast Correctional Complex on Sunday was arrested after allegedly trying to get drugs into the facility.

Tennessee Department of Correction spokesman Robert Reburn told News Channel 11 that a woman was seen passing a “small package to an inmate” by staff. Upon further investigation, Reburn said drugs were found in the package.

The woman was arrested by the Johnson County Sheriff’s Department.

Reburn said charges are pending against the inmate.

News Channel 11 has reached out to the sheriff’s department to identify the visitor and what charges she will face.