CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WJHL) – Authorities are searching for two inmates who walked away from the Chattanooga Release Center Friday night.

The two inmates currently being sought by authorities are 26-year-old Katelyn Standifer and 36-year-old Ashley Wardlaw.

Standifer is 5’9″ and 190 pounds, and she was last seen wearing gray pants, black shoes, and a black t-shirt.

Wardlaw is 5’7″ and 175 pounds, last seen wearing gray pants, white shoes, and a dark-colored shirt with the word “Reebok” on the front.

Standifer was serving a three-year sentence for theft out of Knox County while Wardlaw was serving a four-year sentence for theft out of Davidson County.

The two were serving the rest of their sentences at the Chattanooga Release Center and were set to be released next year.

Anyone who has information on the whereabouts of Standifer or Warlaw is urged to contact the Tennessee Department of Correction at 1-844-TDC-FIND or local law enforcement.