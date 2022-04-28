KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — At least one Tennessee Bureau of Investigation vehicle was damaged in an incident Thursday in Kingsport, according to police.

It happened at the East Stone Commons shopping center off Eastman Road.

The Kingsport Police Department said at least one TBI vehicle was damaged while authorities were trying to arrest a suspect, whose name has not been released.

According to the KPD, a stolen vehicle was recovered in cooperation with the TBI and the suspect was charged with possession of stolen property. Additional charges are pending.

The police department said the incident did not involve Cody Christian, who remains at large after an officer-involved shooting Tuesday night at a Kingsport restaurant.

A witness said she saw one vehicle crash into another and saw members of law enforcement with their guns drawn.

The police department said due to the active nature of the investigation, no further details could be released.

When asked about the incident, the TBI referred News Channel 11 to Kingsport police.