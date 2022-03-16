KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – A juvenile tied to an officer-involved shooting late Tuesday night is facing charges following an investigation by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI).

According to a release from the TBI, District Attorney Barry Staubus requested that the agency investigate the shooting, which left one officer of the Kingsport Police Department with a gunshot wound in the leg.

Wednesday afternoon it was announced that the 16-year-old involved would be facing charges of evading arrest and attempted first-degree murder via a juvenile petition, according to the release.

The release also says that due to the juvenile’s age, he is not being identified at this time.

The TBI investigation found that an officer was attempting to take the juvenile into custody after he escaped from the custody of the Department of Children’s Services, and the teenager began to resist arrest. A struggle began and the juvenile reportedly attempted to grab the officer’s weapon. At some point during the incident, the weapon fired and hit the officer in the leg, according to the TBI.

More officers then arrived on the scene and were able to take the juvenile into custody.

The officer and the juvenile were both transported to the hospital for injuries sustained during the incident. The TBI report states that the juvenile’s injuries were non-life-threatening and the officer has since been released from hospital care.