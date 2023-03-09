Photos: Jason Easter (left) and Andrew Jackson (right), courtesy of the TBI.

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Two men from Sullivan County have been charged with second-degree murder in a 2022 overdose death, according to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI).

A release from the TBI states that Jason Tyler Easter, 36, and Andrew Landon Jackson, 28, were indicted after an investigation into the suspected overdose death of Peggy Shianne Shelton. Shelton was found dead in July 2022 at a home in the 300 block of Cave Hill Road in Blountville, the release states.

Investigators learned Shelton’s cause of death was “an overdose caused by acute fentanyl intoxication,” the TBI reports.

According to the TBI, Easter and Jackson were found to be the individuals responsible for providing Shelton with the fentanyl that led to her death.

Both were charged with one count of second-degree murder and one count of delivery of Schedule II – Fentanyl.

Jackson was reportedly arrested Thursday and booked into the Sullivan County Jail on a $70,000 bond. Easter was being held in the Loudon County Jail on unrelated charges, as of Thursday. The TBI reports a hold has been placed on him following the new indictment.

Shelton’s death was investigated by the TBI Drug Related Death Task Force and the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office.