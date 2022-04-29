KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — A Kingsport man wanted by the Tennessee Bureau Investigation (TBI) and Federal Bureau Investigation (FBI) on various charges was featured as the TBI’s Fugitive Friday.

According to a tweet posted Friday morning, authorities continue the search for Cody Christian, 30, who remains at large following an officer-involved shooting in a Cook Out parking lot Tuesday night.

The TBI released few details surrounding the circumstances of the shooting, but police did reveal that Christian’s federal charges include Hobbs Act robbery, possession of a firearm in furtherance of a violent crime and felon in possession of a firearm.

The TBI said in a release that due to circumstances that are still being investigated, a TBI agent shot at Christian during the interaction. Christian then fled the scene and has been at large since.

News Channel 11 dug into Christian’s criminal history, which revealed multiple run-ins with law enforcement and time in both jail and prison.

Investigators consider Christian armed and dangerous. Police urge anyone with information to call 1-800-TBI-FIND.