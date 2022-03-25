UNICOI COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) is searching for a woman charged with tampering with evidence in Northeast Tennessee.

The TBI tweeted Friday that Alexandria Dawn Neal is a fugitive from Unicoi County, where she is charged in an ongoing investigation.

According to TBI spokesperson Leslie Earhart, the investigation is being conducted by the bureau’s Drug Investigation Division and is active and ongoing.

Due to the nature of the investigation, no other details have been released.

Anyone with information on where Neal may be is asked to call 1-800-TBI-FIND or email TipsToTBI@tn.gov.