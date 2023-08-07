ROGERSVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — A Rogersville man is one among seven accused of seeking illicit sex from minors that were arrested following a two-day undercover operation by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation’s (TBI) Human Trafficking Unit.

A release from the TBI said the investigation began on August 4 and was aimed at addressing human trafficking in East Tennessee. Authorities placed several decoy advertisements on websites “known to be linked to prostitution and commercial sex cases.”

The TBI said the focus of the operation was to identify people looking to engage in commercial sex acts with minors, and as a result, seven men were arrested, including one from Rogersville.

The following seven men were booked into the Blount County Jail on the following charges:

Kenneth Price (DOB: 7/31/62), Rogersville: One count of Trafficking for a Commercial Sex Act. $35,000 bond.

Rene Gonzalez (DOB: 8/5/79), Sevierville: One count of Trafficking for a Commercial Sex Act. $25,000 bond.

Hardkkumar Patel (DOB: 8/9/91), Knoxville: One count of Trafficking for a Commercial Sex Act. $25,000 bond.

Jorge Pickens (DOB: 5/10/02), Knoxville: One count of Trafficking for a Commercial Sex Act. $25,000 bond.

Bradford Hartman (DOB: 10/14/88), Maryville: One count of Trafficking for a Commercial Sex Act. $35,000 bond.

Jeremiah Williams (DOB: 10/5/99), Knoxville: One count of Trafficking for a Commercial Sex Act. $35,000 bond.

Chethan Ranganatha (DOB: 8/1/83), Knoxville: One count of Trafficking for a Commercial Sex Act. $35,000 bond.

According to the release, the TBI identified and cited two adult women, and they were offered services such as housing and counseling through Grow Free Tennessee, a program of the Community Coalition Against Human Trafficking.

Information about human trafficking and law enforcement’s work to address the issue in Tennessee can be found online at ITHasToStop.com.