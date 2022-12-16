KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A homicide suspect wanted out of Gatlinburg has been placed on the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation’s “Fugitive Friday” list.

Rosmel Danilo Rubi, 22, is wanted by the Gatlinburg Police Department and TBI authorities for criminal homicide. He was added to TBI’s Most Wanted list on Sept. 10. Authorities say he should be considered armed and dangerous.

Authorities are offering a reward of up to $2,500 for information leading to Rubi’s arrest. Rubi is described as a 22-year-old white/Hispanic male standing at 6’0″ tall and weighing 150 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

Rubi is wanted in relation to the criminal homicide investigation of a male who was found dead on Reagan Drive in Gatlinburg on Sept. 7.

If you see Danilo or have any information regarding his whereabouts, you’re asked to call 1-800-TBI-FIND.