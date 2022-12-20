GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — An early-morning double homicide on West Main Street in 2014 shocked the Greeneville community and raised one question that has since remained a mystery: who is responsible?

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) revisited the case nearly nine years later with the hopes that a tip can lead to a break in the case.

Roger “Dwayne” Aiken was a caretaker for his aunt, Elizabeth Cooter. On March 23, 2014, both were inside Cooter’s home when detectives believe someone set fire to the house.

Lt. Eddie Key with the Greeneville Police Department (GPD) was on patrol that chilly, rainy Sunday morning when he saw smoke billowing from a structure on the 1100 block of West Main Street. First responders found Aiken inside unconscious.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

“As we were pulling Mr. Aiken outside, the ceiling of the home collapsed, and the house became engulfed and totally on fire,” Key told the TBI in an interview.

Crews were unable to reach Cooter, who died inside her home. First responders transported Aiken to a North Carolina hospital, where he later died from injuries two days later.

“It was later determined that because of their injuries and other evidence found that it was a homicide — a double homicide,” said Chris Wilhoit with the TBI.

The TBI has pursued dozens of leads and interviewed numerous people; however, those responsible for Cooter’s and Aiken’s deaths remain unknown.

Investigators ask that anyone with information — no matter how big or small — call in their tip to 1-800-TBI-FIND or email it to TipsToTBI@tn.gov.