JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Overall reported crime dropped almost 4% across Northeast Tennessee in 2022 compared to the previous year, new data from the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) show.

The region saw declines in murders, assaults, drug offenses and robberies, with rape the only category showing an increase among five major categories analyzed by News Channel 11. That analysis also looked at the region’s three largest cities and showed Kingsport and Bristol continuing to post higher overall crime rates than Johnson City.

Sharp increases in reported rapes in Johnson City and Kingsport carried Northeast Tennessee to a 2022 reported rape rate 15% higher than 2021’s. (Photo: WJHL)

The 2022 “Crime in Tennessee” report said statewide overall reported crimes against persons declined by 3.2%, with murders down 14.6% and rapes down 10.6%.

Regionwide, the total number of “group A” crimes dropped 3.7%: from 29,342 to 28,248. The data includes seven Northeast Tennessee counties and the 11 largest police departments within those counties.

The number of murders dropped 10.5%, from 19 to 17. Assaults were down 3.1%, from 6,201 to 6,006.

Among the categories compared, only rape bucked the downward trend. Reported rapes were up from 142 to 163 — an increase of 14.8%. The cities of Johnson City and Kingsport were the main reason for that increase, with Johnson City reporting 42 forcible rapes and Kingsport 33.

By raw numbers, the two cities had 33 more rapes than in 2021, with a 75% increase in Johnson City and an 83% increase in Kingsport. The rest of the region combined had a decline of total reported forcible rapes, from 100 in 2021 to 88 last year.

Comparing the cities

Among the region’s three largest cities, Johnson City’s overall crime rate remained the lowest at 8,428 per 100,000 population. Bristol posted a rate of 10,361 per 100,000, and Kingsport’s rate was 11,278.

While Bristol’s rate was 23% higher than Johnson City’s and Kingsport’s was 34% higher, both of those cities had decreases in their overall rates while Johnson City’s rate increased slightly.

Johnson City’s reported crime rate remained lower than Kingsport and Bristol’s in 2022, as it had been in 2021. (Photo: WJHL)

Bristol saw the biggest decline — 11.8% — while Kingsport’s rate dropped 6.3%. Johnson City’s rate increased slightly, 1.6%.

All three cities saw a decrease in drug offenses, with Kingsport and Bristol’s numbers dropping more than Johnson City’s. Assaults declined slightly in all three cities, as did robberies.

Bristol and Kingsport both reported rates of assault more than 65% higher than Johnson City’s, with Kingsport’s rate at 2,213 per 100,000 and Bristol’s at 2,113, compared to a 1,270 rate in Johnson City. In raw numbers, Kingsport had nearly 3.5 reported assaults per day.

Robberies fell in all three cities, from a combined total of 75 in 2021 to 57 in 2022. The rates are markedly different, with Kingsport’s 28 robberies equaling 50 per 100,000, Johnson City’s 25 robberies equaling 35 per 100,000 and Bristol’s four robberies amounting to just 14 per 100,000.

Bristol and Kingsport’s reported assault rates are more than 60% higher than Johnson City’s. (Photo: WJHL)

Bristol also had a much lower rape rate, with nine reported rapes amounting to 33 per 100,000. Johnson City’s 42 rapes meant a rate of 58 per 100,000 while Kingsport posted a rate of 59 per 100,000.

Murders and crime clearance rates

The highest murder rate was in Greene County/Greeneville, where a total of five murders were reported with three in Greene County and two in Greeneville. That’s a rate of about 7 per 100,000 people for the total population of the county, including Greeneville and other cities.

Johnson City also recorded three murders, while Kingsport, Sullivan County and Unicoi County each reported two. Carter County, Elizabethton and Washington County each reported one murder in 2022.

The region’s overall murder rate of 3.3 per 100,000 was less than half the state’s rate of 8.7 per 100,000. The statewide rate is pushed higher by the rate in Memphis (43.0 per 100,000). Aside from Memphis, Tennessee’s rate is 5.3 per 100,000.

The region’s overall crime rate and rape rate are much closer to the state average, with the forcible rape rate slightly higher than the state’s.