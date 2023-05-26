JOHNSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A state prisoner at Northeast Correctional Facility (NECX) has been charged with first-degree murder in the death of another inmate, according to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI).

A release from the TBI states that Gregory Barner, 48, was served an indictment on Thursday for the murder of Robert Henry Hicks Jr., 70.

The TBI reports an investigation began in January after Hicks was fatally stabbed at Northeast Correctional in Johnson County. Investigators reportedly found Barner was the person who had stabbed Hicks.

A grand jury returned the indictment on Barner on May 15. Barner remained in NECX at the time he was served with the indictment.