Editor’s Note: This story has been updated to reflect new information from the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) is investigating a shooting that injured a Johnson City Police Department (JCPD) officer Wednesday night.

According to the TBI, the JCPD officer responded to a report of suspicious activity at a home in the 100 Block of Wilson Avenue. Upon arrival, a shot was “reportedly fired in the direction of the officer.”

The TBI reports the officer didn’t return fire and no one else was injured in the incident. The officer was taken to a local hospital for treatment of injuries.

The investigation remains active and ongoing, the TBI stated.