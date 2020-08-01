TBI investigating officer-involved shooting in Morristown

MORRISTOWN, Tenn. (WJHL) – Special Agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigations are investigating a Friday night officer-involved shooting in North Morristown.

Officers with the Morristown Police Department were responding to a reported knife attack at apartments on Chestnut Ave. around 11:30 p.m. Friday, where they found the victim identified as 41-year-old Wendy Lea Pope deceased inside of a vehicle.

The victim’s husband, identified by police as 49-year-old Ronald Pope, was found inside the couple’s apartment brandishing a handgun. Police reported that Pope “refused to comply with verbal commands to drop the weapon.”

At some point during the encounter, Pope reportedly raised the weapon at officers, resulting in four officers firing shots, striking him.

Officials report that he was pronounced dead at the scene. No officers were injured during the incident.

This remains an active and ongoing investigation, as TBI Special Agents work to gather any and all relevant interviews and evidence.

