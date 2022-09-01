From left to right: David Davis and Jackie Lynn Spears (Photos: HCSO)

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

HAWKINS COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — A joint investigation between the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) and Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) led to the arrests of two Church Hill men reportedly caught with 34 grams of a powder believed to be heroin/fentanyl.

An arrest report from the HCSO named David Davis, 58, and Jackie Lynn Spears, 53, as two suspects in the drug bust that occurred on Aug. 30, according to police.

Davis had been named as “the target of the investigation,” the arrest report states, and authorities believe he had been trafficking heroin from Knoxville into Hawkins County using a green Toyota Tacoma. Police reportedly gathered evidence throughout the investigation to identify Spears as a co-conspirator in the drug operation.

On Aug. 30, TBI agents reportedly watched Davis return to Hawkins County from Knoxville with Spears riding as a passenger. Hawkins County deputies watched the duo travel on Goshen Valley Road, and HCSO Corporal Jesse Williams caught the vehicle reportedly crossing the center line as it maneuvered around turns.

“Based on the information revealed in the investigation and knowledge of Davis also being a narcotics user, deputies stopped the vehicle for suspicion of trafficking drugs and DUI,” the arrest report states.

Davis reportedly did not give police consent to search the vehicle, so deputies stated that a K-9 officer observed it from the outside and “gave positive alert on the vehicle on the rear bumper.”

When police searched the Tacoma, they reported that they found two baggies of gray powder believed to be heroin/fentanyl in the receiver hitch along with a glass pipe, scales and several other plastic bags. Investigators reportedly found another plastic bag with gray powder in Davis’ wallet.

Authorities seized $65, the truck and all the narcotics, which reportedly weighed 34 grams. Both Davis and Spears were charged with possession of Schedule I drugs with intent to sell or deliver and possession of drug paraphernalia. Police transported them to the Hawkins County Jail for booking.

Investigators sent the narcotics to the TBI crime lab for testing.