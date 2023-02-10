WASHINGTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) is helping get the word out about a man facing fentanyl charges from Washington County.

On Friday, the TBI tweeted that its “Fugitive Friday” was Tonio Regalado. The TBI stated Regalado was wanted out of Washington County for charges related to the sale of fentanyl and violating probation.

News Channel 11 reached out to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO) about Regalado’s charges. A WCSO spokesperson provided his charges based on a presentment, which are as follows:

3 counts of Criminal Presentment on Sale of Schedule II Drugs

Criminal Violation of Probation

According to the WCSO, Regalado’s original charges were attempted robbery and two counts of reckless aggravated assault. The WCSO reports his charges originally stem from Johnson City.

News Channel 11 has reached out to the Johnson City Police Department for more details on Regalado’s charges.