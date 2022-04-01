WASHINGTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) continues its search for a Washington County man wanted for selling fentanyl.

The agency posted its Fugitive Friday on April 1 asking for the public’s help in finding Tonio Regalado.

“He’s wanted out of Washington County on charges related to the sale of fentanyl,” the TBI tweeted. “He’s also wanted for violation of probation.” After further inquiry to investigators, it was revealed that Regalado is charged with three counts of sale of Schedule II drugs.

The TBI told News Channel 11 that Regalado is wanted as part of an ongoing investigation by the bureau. That investigation is focused on the distribution of fentanyl in and around Washington County, according to the TBI.

Warrants for his arrest were reportedly obtained in March. TBI spokesperson Leslie Earhart said the bureau did not have any information on Regalado’s probation violation.

Those with information regarding Regalado’s whereabouts should call 1-800-TBI-FIND or email TipsToTBI@tn.gov.