TBI arrests Middle Tennessee man in connection to wife’s death

CROSSVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — A joint investigation among the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation along with the Crossville Police Department and the 13th Judicial District Attorney’s Office led to the arrest of a Crossville man in connection to the death of his wife, according to a press release Sunday.

According to the release, officers responded to a 911 call on Sunday morning in which the caller hung up. Officers then responded to the location — the 100 block of Village Lane, where they found the victim’s body in a wooded area behind the apartment complex.

During the course of the investigation, authorities developed information that identified 33-year-old Rony Noe Ambrocio Cruz, the victim’s husband, as the individual responsible for her death, according to the press release.

Law enforcement agents continue to investigate the death of Sante Amrvocio Mendez.

Sunday afternoon, Cruz was charged with one count of first-degree murder.

He is being held in the Cumberland County Jail without bond.