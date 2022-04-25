SEVIER COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — A multi-agency, two-day human trafficking operation put eight men behind bars, according to a release from the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI).

A Lebanon, Virginia man, identified as 29-year-old Tyler Ryan Arrington, was among those charged.

Beginning on April 21, the TBI Human Trafficking Unit worked alongside the Sevierville, Pigeon Forge and Gatlinburg police departments as well as the Sevier County Sheriff’s Office Street Crimes Unit to arrest eight men accused of seeking sex from minors.

The operation entailed placing several decoy advertisements on websites linked to prostitution and commercial sex, according to the release, and it targeted those seeking sex acts with minors. The following men face sex crime charges:

Tyler Ryan Arrington

Kevin Leroy Baer

Carl Joseph Cantrell

Ivan Kale Freeman

Eric Burse Griffith

Benjamin Jason Holt

Raul Pedro

Denis Tyulkin