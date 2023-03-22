UNICOI COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — An Erwin man was arrested and charged with multiple counts of sexual exploitation of a minor.

According to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI), Stewart Lee Mosher, 64, of Erwin, allegedly used social media platforms to chat with minors and received and sent images of child sexual abuse.

On March 22, TBI agents with assistance from the Erwin Police Department, the Unicoi County Sheriff’s Office and agents with Homeland Security Investigations searched Mosher’s home at the 100 Block of Valley View Drive in Erwin.

Mosher was arrested and charged with one count of Sexual Exploitation of a Minor, one count of Aggravated Sexual Exploitation of a Minor and one count of Solicitation of Sexual Exploitation of a Minor. As of Wednesday, he was being held in the Unicoi County Jail on a $100,000 bond

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

The investigation was led by special agents with the TBI’s Cybercrime and Digitial Evidence Unit with the help of the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.