TAZEWELL COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — A Tazewell County woman has been convicted by a jury of first-degree murder after “brutally” murdering a man and wounding another, according to Commonwealth Attorney J. Christopher Plaster.

According to a release from Plaster’s office, Marticia Michelle Mathias, 56, of Tannersville, was convicted in the murder of Douglas Campbell French, 63, of Tannersville, and the malicious wounding of Ronald Allison, of Thompson Valley.

Plaster, Commonwealth Attorney for Tazewell County, presented evidence at the trial that on May 6, 2020, Mathias set in motion a plan that resulted in the ‘brutal murder’ of French and a separate attack on Allison, according to the release.

Evidence presented reportedly outlined distributing details of Mathias’ role in the beating death of French and the attack on Allison.

The jury at the Tazewell County Circuit Court found Mathias was responsible for inciting, planning and providing the murder weapon to her co-conspirator in the murder and acted as the getaway driver in the attack on Allison.

“Ms. Mathias’ manipulations created this tragedy and completely unnecessary taking of a life. I am very grateful that the jury was able to see through her lies and render a verdict that best served the ends of justice,” said Plaster.

Mathias is scheduled to be sentenced on Feb.9 and faces up to life in prison.