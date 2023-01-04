TAZEWELL, Va. (WJHL) – A Bluefield, Virginia man was sentenced to decades of prison time after he pleaded guilty to multiple sex crimes against children, commonwealth officials say.

According to a release from the Tazewell County Commonwealth’s Attorney Christopher Plaster, Daniel Andrew Mathena, 43, was sentenced on charges filed in response to abuse spanning 2018 and 2019:

Rape of a child under 13 years of age

Rape through the use of force, threat, and intimidation

Two counts of sodomy by force or victim helplessness

Aggravated sexual battery of a child under 13 years of age

Aggravated sexual battery of a child between 13 and 14 years of age by force

He was sentenced to 40 years in prison for his crimes.

Mathena’s personal account of his abuse was reportedly presented to the court by assistant commonwealth’s attorney Kati Asbury, who argued for the maximum sentence the law would allow for Mathena’s charges.

The release stated that the unusual “depravity” of Mathena’s actions led to the sentence.

“This type of criminal activity will not be tolerated in our communities and we pray this verdict has provided some measure of closure to the victims of these heinous crimes,” said Tazewell County Sheriff Hieatt.