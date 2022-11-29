ABINGDON, Va. (WJHL) — A California man who relocated to Meadowview, Virginia, was sentenced to 30 years in prison after a jury reportedly found him guilty of distributing meth in Washington County, Virginia.

Guy Benjamin Bowman, 57, is originally from Chino Hills, California, according to a news release from the U.S. Department of Justice on Tuesday. Bowman conspired to traffic over 200 pounds of methamphetamine in Southwest Virginia.

Evidence presented during the trial showed that Bowman teamed with a Meadowview woman, identified as 42-year-old Sally Mae Carr, to operate the meth trafficking scheme from January 2021 through April 2022.

According to the Department of Justice, authorities found over 2 pounds of 98% pure crystal meth when they arrested Bowman and Carr; that is an estimated street value of $42,000.

Carr was sentenced to 87 months in federal prison in October 2022.

The DEA; Washington County Sheriff’s Office; Holston River Regional Drug Task Force; Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms; Virginia State Police; Lebanon Police Department and Smyth County Sheriff’s Office investigated the case.