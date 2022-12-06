ELK CREEK, Va. (WJHL) — An alleged intruder breaking into a Mt. Zion Road home early Tuesday morning died following a struggle with an armed homeowner, police say.

The Grayson County Sheriff’s Office identified the alleged intruder as 41-year-old Samuel Craig Cheeks of Elk Creek. Police say Cheeks broke a bedroom window to enter the residence around midnight. The homeowner was in the bedroom retrieving a firearm as Cheeks allegedly grabbed him from behind.

“A struggle ensued and both men went to the floor,” a news release from the sheriff’s office reads. “The homeowner was able to fire two shots killing the intruder.”

First responders pronounced Cheeks dead at the scene. His body will undergo an autopsy at the Chief Medical Examiner’s Office in Roanoke.

Deputies detained the homeowners as investigators worked through the scene and interviewed witnesses; however, police say it appears the homeowner acted within the law.

Sheriff Richard Vaughan said the investigation is ongoing. Virginia State Police and members of Independence & Elk Creek Rescue assisted.