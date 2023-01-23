ABINGDON, Va. (WJHL) — A man has been sentenced to multiple life sentences over several sex charges, including child rape, according to prosecutors.

A Washington County, Virginia judge sentenced Larry Slone on Monday to five life sentences plus 18 years, according to Commonwealth’s Attorney Josh Cumbow.

Slone had previously entered an Alford plea to charges of rape of a child less than 13 years of age, two counts of rape by force, two counts of rape by force, two counts of object sexual penetration, three counts of aggravated sexual battery, six counts of production of child pornography, and other charges, according to Cumbow.

An Alford plea recognizes that there may be enough evidence for a guilty verdict, but the defendant does not admit to criminal acts.

The commonwealth’s attorney said Slone was not offered a plea agreement. Cumbow thanked the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, Children’s Advocacy Center, and Washington County Department of Social Services for their assistance in the case.

An investigation led to Slone’s arrest in Nashville last year.