ABINGDON, Va. (WJHL) — A man received multiple life sentences plus hundreds of years in prison after pleading guilty to multiple child sex charges, according to prosecutors.

The Washington County, Virginia Circuit Court sentenced Lewis Gene Anderson II to five life sentences plus 440 years to serve, with one life sentence suspended, according to the Washington County commonwealth’s attorney’s office.

Prosecutors said Anderson pleaded guilty to more than 80 counts, including two counts of sodomy of a child under the age of 13, two counts of sexual object penetration of a child under 13, one count of rape by force, 23 counts of production of child pornography, 50 counts of possession of child pornography, and more.

“I am pleased that my office has been able to get another extremely lengthy sentence on a child predator,” Commonwealth’s Attorney Josh Cumbow said. “Hopefully, this result brings a sense of justice and closure to the victim in this case. We have a team of experienced professionals who work together to advocate for child victims. This defendant deserved every day of the four life sentences and 440 years of active prison time.”

The case was investigated by the commonwealth’s attorney’s office, Washington County Sheriff’s Office, Virginia State Police, and Children’s Advocacy Center.