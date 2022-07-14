ABINGDON, Va. (WJHL) — An Abingdon person who died “under suspicious circumstances” in 2002 is now suspected to have been murdered by their partner, according to a news release from the police department.

Abingdon officials stated that Derek Wayne Journell had been dating the victim, whose identity and sex have not been revealed.

Twenty years previously, Abingdon officers arrived at the Johnston Memorial Hospital — then located at 351 N. Court St. — following a suspicious death. It is not clear how the victim ended up in the hospital.

Police interviewed witnesses, medical staff and Medical Examiner’s Office members. An extensive investigation along with consultations with the local Commonwealth’s Attorney led to no charges at the time, and the case turned inactive.

Abingdon Police Chief Jon Holbrook on Thursday revealed that a man in Roanoke admitted to local police in January 2021 that he had committed a violent crime years ago.

“In January of last year, Roanoke City Police Department called us because they had a man report he had committed a violent crime nearly 20 years ago here in Abingdon,” Holbrook stated in a news release. “Our investigators got to work immediately and ave been pursuing this case tirelessly since then.”

The confession led the U.S. Marshals Service to adopt the case and assist in serving the warrant. The APD filed a second-degree murder charge on Journell. The APD worked alongside with Roanoke City Police Department, the Medical Examiner’s Officer and the Washington County Commonwealth’s Attorney Office.

Journell remains jailed in Roanoke, Virginia without bond.