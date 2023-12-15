KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – Two men pleaded guilty to murder in the 2019 shooting deaths of two people in Kingsport.

According to Deputy District Attorney William Harper of the Second Judicial District, both Joseph Clark and Alexander Hamilton appeared in Sullivan County Criminal Court Friday.

Clark and Hamilton both pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in the deaths of Trevor Reed, 30, and Shyane Bishop, 27.

According to Harper, the pair was each sentenced to 30 years. Twenty years must be served in prison with the Tennessee Department of Corrections at 100%. The remaining 10 years will be served on supervised probation.

The charges stem from a shooting at the Stonecrest Apartments, which ultimately led to Reed and Bishop’s deaths.

Clark and Bishop were arrested in Adair County, Kentucky following the shooting.