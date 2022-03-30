ABINGDON, Va. (WJHL) – Three men are in custody after leading Southwest Virginia authorities on a high-speed chase and foot pursuit.

The Washington County, Virginia Sheriff’s Office (WCSO) reports deputies responded to a Chevrolet Camaro driving recklessly at speeds over 100 mph on Tuesday around midnight.

The suspects in the Camaro were identified as:

Estiven Arvelo, 27, from Allen Town, Pennsylvania

Jose Cruz, 26, from Bronx, New York

Walter Capellan, 26, from Bronx, New York

According to the WCSO, all three were arrested after the vehicle crashed during the pursuit.

Sergeant Hinchey with the WCSO began pursing the Camaro after it was reportedly speeding northbound on Interstate 81.

Virginia State Police say they saw the Camaro at Exit 35 on I-81 and started to chase it as well. Hinchey ended his pursuit after losing sight of the car but continued attempting to find it.

According to the WCSO, the Camaro crashed on Loves Mill road, and the three men later identified as Arvelo, Cruz and Capellan began running from the crash site.

Two of the men were arrested without incident after crossing a river, and the third was taken into custody at the crash site.

The Camaro was outfitted with New Jersey plates, which were reported stolen out of New York.

All three men were charged with grand larceny, conspiracy to commit larceny and fleeing from law enforcement.

According to the WCSO, all three men were transported to a Southwest Virginia Regional Jail Authority facility. As of Wednesday, jail staff said only Cruz’s mugshot was available.