WEBER CITY, Va. (WJHL) — Two people were arrested after a police chase that began in Scott County and ended in a crash in Kingsport.

According to Weber City police, shortly after a theft occurred at a store on Nickelsville Highway, Scott County deputies and Gate City police attempted to stop a suspect vehicle, which led to a pursuit.

Once the pursuit entered Weber City, police chief Donald Harding reportedly took over and continued to pursue the vehicle, which was traveling at a high rate of speed and weaving around traffic, nearly hitting several vehicles.

The vehicle crossed the state line and entered Kingsport where it hit a curb, popped a tire, and crashed, according to Weber City police.

Police said the driver, Brandon Coomer, and a passenger, Josh Necessary, tried to run but were captured by Harding and Officer Jones.

Both suspects had warrants from other jurisdictions and are facing other charges from the Scott County Sheriff’s Office and Weber City Police Department, police said.

The suspects were taken to the Kingsport City Jail and are awaiting extradition.