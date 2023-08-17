WASHINGTON COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – A man who led Washington County, Virginia authorities on a chase Tuesday and caused High Point Elementary to go into lockdown has been arrested in South Carolina.

According to the Bristol Virginia Police Department (BVPD), Justin Woodby was arrested in Gaston, South Carolina. Woodby was reportedly driving a truck that had been stolen out of Bristol, Virginia.

The Washington County Virginia Sheriff’s Office had previously asked for the public’s help in finding Woodby after he allegedly fled from deputies in a vehicle and then later ran away on foot near High Point Elementary.

Woodby avoided being captured after leaving the vehicle on foot.

The sheriff’s office reported on Tuesday that Woodby had active warrants out of Washington County, Virginia and Carter County, Tennessee.

Woodby’s exact charges have not yet been specified by the BVPD or the Washington County Virginia Sheriff’s Office.