SMYTH COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – The Smyth County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a suspect after a reported armed robbery Monday morning.

According to a release from the sheriff’s office, an unknown man entered the Adwolfe Mart, which was previously the Adwolfe Food Center, around 6:20 a.m.

The man then produced a gun and demanded cash while inside the store, the release states. The suspect was wearing a camouflage jacket and hood, gloves and a mask during the robbery.

Photos courtesy of the Smyth County Sheriff’s Office

The suspect reportedly left with “an undetermined amount of cash,” and no injuries were reported.

As of noon Monday, the Smyth County Sheriff’s Office is seeking to identify the man. Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 276-783-7204.