SMYTH COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) — A Lebanon man was arrested Monday night following a police pursuit that reportedly reached speeds of 100 mph.

According to a statement from Smyth County Sheriff Chip Shuler, deputies attempted a traffic stop on Christopher J. Tiller, 46, at a fast food restaurant in Marion around 11 p.m.

A pursuit began on Interstate 81 southbound with speeds up to 100 mph, the statement said.

Smyth County deputies were assisted by Washington County officers who successfully used a pit maneuver to stop the vehicle and apprehend Tiller, according to the statement.

Tiller was transported to the Bristol Regional Medical Center by EMS, the statement said.

The statement said Tiller is charged with: