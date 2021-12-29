Suspect in Russell County manhunt arrested Wednesday

RUSSELL COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – A man previously sought by authorities in Russell County has been arrested.

According to a post from the Russell County Sheriff’s Office, Ernest Scott Barton, 44, is in custody as of Wednesday.

Barton was the subject of a manhunt conducted by the sheriff’s office and the Virginia State Police. He was being sought after a suspected break-in in the Belfast community on Monday.

The sheriff’s office had previously reported that Barton was likely no longer in the area of the alleged attempted break-in.

Russell County Sheriff Steve Dye previously told News Channel 11 that Barton already had active warrants out for his arrest in relation to previous break-ins. Dye said Barton would face additional charges after he was arrested.

No details regarding where Barton was arrested or any other circumstances were released.

A second suspect involved in the Monday incident was arrested on Tuesday. His identity has not been released, but Dye told News Channel 11 that he was wanted out of Dickenson County.