Christopher Smith (left) was arrested in Greene County. Destinie Getchey (right) was arrested in Barnardsville, North Carolina. (Photos: TBI)

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — One of two suspects wanted in connection with the death of the Jefferson County toddler was arrested in Greene County.

According to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, Christopher Kyle Ray Smith, 25, was located and taken into custody Thursday afternoon in Greene County before being booked into the Jefferson County jail.

Another suspect, Destinie Getchey, 28, was arrested Wednesday in Barnardsville, North Carolina.

The charges stem from an investigation into the March 23 shooting death of a toddler in the Talbott community in Jefferson County, according to the TBI. Local authorities responded to a home on English Drive where they found 2-year-old Coltyn Lee Gridley with a gunshot wound. The child was taken to a hospital where he died a few days later.

During the investigation, authorities determined that Getchey and Smith were responsible for the circumstances that led to the child’s death.

This week, a Jefferson County grand jury indicted Getchey, the child’s mother, on charges of aggravated child neglect and reckless homicide. Smith was charged with aggravated child neglect.