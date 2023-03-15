GRUNDY, Va. (WJHL) — One of the suspects accused of engaging in a sex act at a Buchanan County convenience store has pleaded guilty to charges filed against her.

Mildred V. Pacheco, 47 of Danville, pleaded guilty to obscene sexual display in public, contributing to the delinquency of a minor, and assault and battery.

A judge sentenced her to a year in a local jail with six months suspended on the condition that she completes a year of supervised probation.

Investigators say Pacheco and Matthew Isaiah Fuller, 38 of South Boston, engaged in an “obscene sexual act” at the Double Kwik in Grundy on New Year’s Eve in the presence of several people, including minors.

“After Pacheco and Fuller finished their sexual encounter, a verbal altercation with bystanders occurred at the store, during which Pacheco retrieved a metal tool from the car and made threats toward the bystanders,” the Buchanan County commonwealth’s attorney’s office said in a release. “No physical altercation or harm resulted.”

Fuller is facing charges of felony eluding police, obscene sexual display in public, and contributing to the delinquency of a minor. Those charges were bound over to a grand jury.

“Buchanan County citizens should never be involuntarily subjected to such lewd acts of public obscenity, especially our juveniles,” Commonwealth’s Attorney Gerald Arrington said in a statement. “We should be able to go to work, patron the Double Kwik, and go about our day to day without the concern of having to witness the display the Defendant brought to our County. The jail time she will serve will far outweigh her fifteen minutes of fame.”

Fuller will remain in jail pending the outcome of his charges, the commonwealth’s attorney’s office said. His charges will go before the grand jury in April.