LEBANON, Va. (WJHL) — A woman has pleaded guilty to shooting and killing a man in a Lebanon parking lot in 2020.

Brenda Jane Hicks, 65 of Castlewood, pleaded guilty Tuesday to second-degree murder and shooting in a public place causing injury.

Hicks was accused of shooting William Henry Bailey in front of the Lebanon Dollar General in October 2020. Investigators said Hicks and Bailey were estranged.

According to the Russell County Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office, Hicks admitted to shooting a gun multiple times in Bailey’s direction while he was in a vehicle traveling through the parking lot. One of the shots killed Bailey.

A sentencing hearing has been scheduled for July 7 in Russell County Circuit Court.