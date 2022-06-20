SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Authorities released the identity of a man wanted for the theft of the Curbside Kitchen Inc. food trailer, and asked the public to help track him down Monday.

Photo: Kingsport Police Department

According to a release from the Kingsport Police Department (KPD), officers are looking for Adam D. Moorefield, 34, of Kingsport. Warrants for Moorefield’s arrest charge him with possession of stolen property over $10,000, a Class C Felony.

Investigators said that while searching for the missing trailer, they were able to determine enough of a link between Moorefield and the disappearance to obtain a warrant. Moorefield is reportedly aware of the charges, and was “actively avoiding apprehension” as of Monday afternoon.

Photo: Kingsport Police Department

Moorefield’s description has been released by KPD investigators:

Height: 6’3

Weight: 195 pounds

Age: 34

Hair: Brown

Eyes: Brown

Identifying Marks: Numerous Tattoos

Police believe that Moorefield is driving a white Jeep SUV.

Anyone with information regarding the theft is asked to call investigators at 423-229-9429, or to submit an anonymous tip online.