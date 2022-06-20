SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Authorities released the identity of a man wanted for the theft of the Curbside Kitchen Inc. food trailer, and asked the public to help track him down Monday.
According to a release from the Kingsport Police Department (KPD), officers are looking for Adam D. Moorefield, 34, of Kingsport. Warrants for Moorefield’s arrest charge him with possession of stolen property over $10,000, a Class C Felony.
Investigators said that while searching for the missing trailer, they were able to determine enough of a link between Moorefield and the disappearance to obtain a warrant. Moorefield is reportedly aware of the charges, and was “actively avoiding apprehension” as of Monday afternoon.
Moorefield’s description has been released by KPD investigators:
- Height: 6’3
- Weight: 195 pounds
- Age: 34
- Hair: Brown
- Eyes: Brown
- Identifying Marks: Numerous Tattoos
Police believe that Moorefield is driving a white Jeep SUV.
Anyone with information regarding the theft is asked to call investigators at 423-229-9429, or to submit an anonymous tip online.